Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of JRI opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

