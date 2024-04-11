Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

