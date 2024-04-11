Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $12.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.