Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.10. The stock had a trading volume of 834,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,508. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.35.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

