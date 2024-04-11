Norcros’ (NXR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 325 ($4.11) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.10% from the company’s current price.
Norcros Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of LON:NXR opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.25) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £159.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,109.38 and a beta of 1.43. Norcros has a 1 year low of GBX 134 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 204 ($2.58). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 184.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 173.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99.
About Norcros
