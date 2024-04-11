Norcros’ (NXR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 325 ($4.11) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.10% from the company’s current price.

Norcros Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:NXR opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.25) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £159.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,109.38 and a beta of 1.43. Norcros has a 1 year low of GBX 134 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 204 ($2.58). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 184.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 173.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99.

Get Norcros alerts:

About Norcros

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.