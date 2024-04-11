Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the March 15th total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nolato AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Nolato AB (publ) stock remained flat at C$5.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Nolato AB has a 12 month low of C$3.70 and a 12 month high of C$5.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.46.

Nolato AB (publ) Company Profile

Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene, and other industrial sectors in Sweden, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers consumables and reusable labware for clinical, chemical, forensic, research, and industrial testing laboratories; laboratory products, including microtubes, deep-well plates, pipettes, containers and lids, spoons, and cups; breathing bags and catheter balloons; assemblies and post-processing services; and products for primary pharmaceutical packaging, as well as for solids, creams, and ophthalmic and customized production solutions.

