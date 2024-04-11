Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the March 15th total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nolato AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Nolato AB (publ) stock remained flat at C$5.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Nolato AB has a 12 month low of C$3.70 and a 12 month high of C$5.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.46.
Nolato AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nolato AB (publ)
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- SMART Global Gets 25% Discount: Analysts Lift Targets
- Stock Average Calculator
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Analysis: Investment Insights
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Corporate IT Spending Rebounds Could Push Salesforce Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Nolato AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nolato AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.