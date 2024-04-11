Nigel Crossley Sells 212,403 Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Stock

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Crossley sold 212,403 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.35), for a total value of £395,069.58 ($500,024.78).

Shares of Serco Group stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 186 ($2.35). The company had a trading volume of 1,347,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,040. The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,032.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 183.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 165.05. Serco Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 135.30 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 193.10 ($2.44).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Serco Group’s payout ratio is 1,666.67%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

