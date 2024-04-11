Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVRO. Royal Bank of Canada cut Nevro from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Nevro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nevro from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.62.

Nevro Price Performance

Shares of NVRO opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $484.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Nevro has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $39.67.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.93 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

