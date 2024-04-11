Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,593 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $618.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.62 and a 52-week high of $639.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $599.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.81. The company has a market capitalization of $267.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.