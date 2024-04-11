Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $906,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Neptune Wellness Solutions

In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $28,520.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,738,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,771.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.