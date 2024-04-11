Navcoin Price Up 37.9% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $34,050.09 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0800 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.48 or 0.00100474 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00034139 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00015375 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002837 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

