National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.08% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE NFG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $53.42. 114,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

