Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $64.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.