Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 90,818 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Miller Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Miller Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Miller Industries by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Miller Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.37. 10,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,155. The firm has a market cap of $588.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.04. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $53.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

Miller Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.99%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

