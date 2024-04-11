Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 6,580 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,453,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 6,932.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 46,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,471,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,576,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 533.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 257,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 216,730 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth about $534,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.80. 32,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,807. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $59.90. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

