Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,447 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.70. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $138.41.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.76.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

