Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Arcosa worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Arcosa by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE ACA traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $81.89. 13,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,289. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.70. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.74 and a 52-week high of $89.07.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.13%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

