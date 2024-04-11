Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,665,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $351,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FI. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FI traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $152.38. The company had a trading volume of 165,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,337. The firm has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

