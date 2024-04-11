Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after buying an additional 927,302 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 97.9% in the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 47,105 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,890 shares of company stock worth $32,496,327. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.46. 4,720,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,969,828. The company has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $130.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.