Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $9.74 Million in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 279,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Fortrea as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTRE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on FTRE. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.
Fortrea Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.69. 27,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,786. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $41.02.
Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $775.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fortrea
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fortrea
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- SMART Global Gets 25% Discount: Analysts Lift Targets
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Analysis: Investment Insights
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Corporate IT Spending Rebounds Could Push Salesforce Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.