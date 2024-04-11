Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $13.70 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,937 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $69.86. The stock had a trading volume of 591,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,472,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $124.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $72.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.23.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.06.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

