Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,402 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $11,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TEGNA by 15.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 189.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in TEGNA by 0.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in TEGNA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in TEGNA by 34.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $643,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,667,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $643,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,667,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of TGNA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.75. 148,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,437. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.50. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TGNA. Benchmark decreased their price target on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

