Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,604 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $11,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of KBR by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 54,623 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in KBR by 212.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 60,840 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP raised its stake in KBR by 687.1% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 24,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in KBR by 169.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 196,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 123,966 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 1,313.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 463,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,294,000 after buying an additional 430,318 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

NYSE KBR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.57. 100,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,641. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.58.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.27%.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

