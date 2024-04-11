Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Sells 2,502 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $72.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,977,274 shares. The firm has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.72.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

