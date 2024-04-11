Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 8,876.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,289 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 576.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 958.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $89.77. 237,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,789. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $94.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

