Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $13.10 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,461 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 5.7% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC remained flat at $35.22 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 250,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,818. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $35.96.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.