Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,846 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after buying an additional 836,192 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,605,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159,073 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,405,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,581 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 289,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.26. 5,048,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,257,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

