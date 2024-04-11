Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Acquires 40,632 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,632 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $18,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 98,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 315,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 36,826 shares during the period. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.60. 72,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,130. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

