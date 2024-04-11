Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MEG stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 2.00. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $45.96.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $165.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

