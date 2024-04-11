Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Upgraded at Jonestrading

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jonestrading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 226.80% from the company’s current price.

Monopar Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ MNPR opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.19. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Monopar Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Monopar Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.