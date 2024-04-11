Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $213.80

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 213.80 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 213.80 ($2.71), with a volume of 846732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222.20 ($2.81).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MONY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.67) to GBX 295 ($3.73) in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 305 ($3.86) to GBX 295 ($3.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

Moneysupermarket.com Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,695.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 237.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 254.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,230.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moneysupermarket.com Group

In other news, insider Peter Duffy sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.78), for a total transaction of £31,519.40 ($39,892.92). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 193 shares of company stock valued at $45,198. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

