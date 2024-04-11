Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $3.98 Million Stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.28% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IXP. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,709. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a twelve month low of $62.61 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $276.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.89.

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

