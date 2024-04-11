Money Design Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,576 shares during the quarter. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 200.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,211,000 after buying an additional 811,101 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,673.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,330 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 618,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 519,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 80,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 94,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.86. 5,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,262. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

