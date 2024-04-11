Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Down 0.1%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.34 and last traded at $67.56. 1,336,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,371,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59. The firm has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

