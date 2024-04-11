Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.43.

MBLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of -772.56, a PEG ratio of 15.41 and a beta of -0.21. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

