Mizuho Raises GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target to $110.00

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $96.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s previous close.

GEHC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $85.39 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.00. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wynn Capital LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 74,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

