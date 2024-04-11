Mina (MINA) Market Cap Reaches $1.12 Billion

Mina (MINA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $34.66 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,145,916,173 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,159,453 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,145,883,772.8400393 with 1,084,075,220.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.04005198 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $38,526,877.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

