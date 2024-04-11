Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.35.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $122.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.37 and a 200 day moving average of $84.32. The stock has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $130.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $70,970,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $70,970,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,890 shares of company stock worth $32,496,327. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

