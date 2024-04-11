McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,063,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,749,000 after acquiring an additional 649,908 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7,344.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 114,572 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,400. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.30. 473,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

