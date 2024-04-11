Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) PT Raised to $18.00 at Citigroup

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mayville Engineering Stock Down 2.6 %

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $279.34 million, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.84. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $148.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 1.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

