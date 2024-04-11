Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Gap Up to $1.90

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $1.98. Matterport shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 533,025 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTTR. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Matterport had a negative net margin of 126.20% and a negative return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $39.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 72,096 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $145,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,375,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,314,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 72,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $145,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,375,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,909 shares of company stock valued at $884,072 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matterport by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after buying an additional 306,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matterport by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,864,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 90,581 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

