Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 73.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTTR. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 533,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.73. Matterport has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 36.35% and a negative net margin of 126.20%. The business had revenue of $39.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 72,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $145,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,375,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,818,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,404,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 72,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $145,633.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,375,510 shares in the company, valued at $6,818,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,909 shares of company stock valued at $884,072. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Matterport by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,886,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,254,000 after acquiring an additional 503,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Matterport by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,014,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 829,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Matterport by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,672,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 623,701 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

