Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,447,000 after acquiring an additional 421,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,451,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,813,546,000 after buying an additional 477,731 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,151,000 after acquiring an additional 715,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,008,213.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,188,790. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $71.43 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.14, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. TD Cowen increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.