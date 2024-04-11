Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $198.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $198.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.00.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $201.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $167.81 and a 12 month high of $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.