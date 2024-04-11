Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Boosted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Markel Group by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,438,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,150,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Markel Group by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,002,000 after acquiring an additional 36,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel Group by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,082,000 after acquiring an additional 26,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

View Our Latest Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Stock Down 0.0 %

MKL opened at $1,490.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,480.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,447.05. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,272.43 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.15 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.