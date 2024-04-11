Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Marchex Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Marchex by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.