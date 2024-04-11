Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Moffett Nathanson

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maplebear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CART traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 723,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,794. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. Maplebear has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,036,683 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Maplebear news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,036,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,923,455.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $415,839.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,657.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955 and have sold 998,592 shares valued at $28,401,288.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new position in Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,508,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $105,469,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth about $78,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

