Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Down 0.3%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.42 and last traded at $47.47. 65,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 358,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $6,110,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.