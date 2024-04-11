Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $19.04. 1,947,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 17,123,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

LYFT has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura downgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lyft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.52.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.98.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,526 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,771 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lyft by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 8.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

