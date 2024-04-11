LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) to Issue $0.27 Monthly Dividend

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
LuxUrban Hotels Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LUXHP opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09. LuxUrban Hotels has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $25.25.
